Gold prices decline Monday, as worries about stronger-than-expected U.S. business conditions and wage growth boost bets for more aggressive Fed rate hikes.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold retreats from 4-month high after a stronger-than-expected ISM services data - December 5, 2022
- Gold dips as dollar, Treasury yields bounce on strong U.S. economic data - December 5, 2022
- How the USDX Helps Understand Gold Price Movements - December 5, 2022