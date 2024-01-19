Gold prices fell to a more than one-month low on Wednesday as strong economic data strengthened dollar and Treasury yields and lowered market expectations of a U.S. rate cut in March.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold retreats to over one-month low after data dims rate-cut hopes - January 19, 2024
- Gold heads for worst weekly fall in six as rate-cut view tempers - January 19, 2024
- PRECIOUS-Gold subdued near one-week low as dollar firms on hawkish Fed remarks - January 19, 2024