Gold prices edged higher to Rs 44,865 per 10 gram on April 1 as participants increased their position as seen by the open interest. The precious metal was supported by US President Joe Biden’s $2.25 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Eldorado Gold Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Undervalued - April 4, 2021
- Gold rises 0.28% to Rs 44,865/10 gm this week; check key events, trading strategy for next week - April 4, 2021
- Gold Prices Slide To 10-Month Low - April 4, 2021