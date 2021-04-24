“Fundamentally for the coming month, we expect international Gold futures to continue to trade bullish as the US Dollar Index and Bond yields are expected to witness a further decline,” said Sunand …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold rises 0.44% to Rs 47,560/10 gm this week; outlook bullish
“Fundamentally for the coming month, we expect international Gold futures to continue to trade bullish as the US Dollar Index and Bond yields are expected to witness a further decline,” said Sunand …