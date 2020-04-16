U.S. gold futures rose 0.9% to $1,755.50. The overall upward trend for gold has not changed, said Avtar Sandu, senior commodities manager at Phillip Futures. “If you look at the b …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: Move back towards multi-year tops remains a distinct possibility - April 16, 2020
- Gold rises 1% as central bank stimulus fuels investor interest - April 16, 2020
- Barrick expects 8.5% drop in first-quarter gold output - April 16, 2020