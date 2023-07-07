Gold prices rose 1% on Friday and were on track for their first weekly gain in four as the dollar and bond yields fell after weaker U.S. nonfarm payrolls numbers cast doubts over the trajectory of interest rate hikes beyond July yet again.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold rises 1% as dollar, yields slip after US jobs data - July 7, 2023
- The best gold investments for beginners - July 7, 2023
- Should seniors buy gold bars and coins? - July 7, 2023