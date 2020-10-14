Gold gained 1% on Wednesday, rebounding from a sharp decline in the previous session, as the dollar weakened and uncertainties surrounding the U.S. election and global economic recovery boosted the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold rises 1% on dollar weakness, economic uncertainty - October 14, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD so far, so good for the bears - October 14, 2020
- Gold jumps 1% on dollar weakness, economic uncertainty - October 14, 2020