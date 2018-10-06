Gold was on track to mark biggest weekly gain in six. Published 22 Hours Ago Updated 13 Hours Ago Reuters Gold prices rose on Friday following a monthly U.S. employment report falling to its lowest le…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold rises after weakest job report this year - October 5, 2018
- Gold Gets Support From The Other Metals - October 5, 2018
- Pretium Refinancing – A Simple Equation Involving The Price Of Gold - October 5, 2018