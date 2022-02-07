Load Error Monday’s rally in gold came ahead of U.S. inflation data due over the next three days via the reading for January Consumer Price Index. The previous CPI reading showed a 7% yearly gain to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Rises Almost 1%, Breaking out of ‘Measured Dance’ - February 7, 2022
- Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs124,200 per tola - February 7, 2022
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD pushes into the $1820s, takes advantage of subdued FX/bond markets - February 7, 2022