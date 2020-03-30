Gold prices inched up on Monday after an extension of restrictions in the United States exacerbated concerns about the economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic, driving investors to safe-haven assets …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold rises as coronavirus spreads, US restrictions fuel safe-haven bids - March 30, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD rose considerably last week as the Fed announced a limitless bond-buying scheme - March 30, 2020
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Sellers Targeting $1613.00 to $1610.90 - March 30, 2020