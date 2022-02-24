Gold rises as escalating Ukraine crisis spurs safe-haven bids

Gold prices rose on Thursday towards a nine-month high hit earlier this week, as investors sought refuge in safe havens after Ukraine declared an emergency and the West imposed more sanctions on …
