Gold prices rose to a more than two-week high on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments indicated a less aggressive Fed rate-hike trajectory, dragging the dollar lower.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold rises as Fed’s Powell allays fears over large rate hikes - July 28, 2022
- Gold demand up 12% in first half of 2022 - July 28, 2022
- Gold Demand From Investors Dropping, But Still High Enough To Buoy Prices - July 28, 2022