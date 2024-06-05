Metal prices were mixed in early trading, with gold futures rising 0.2% to $2,352 a troy ounce but base metals sliding. The precious metal has broadly traded sideways this week ahead of Friday’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Shines when Stock Market fell; Price Drop Today, Buy Gold Now? - June 5, 2024
- Gold Rises as Rate-Cut Expectations Increase - June 5, 2024
- India Gold price today: Gold rises, according to FXStreet data - June 5, 2024