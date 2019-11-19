Gold inched up to its highest in more than 1-1/2 weeks on Tuesday, as fresh doubts about a trade deal between the United States and China dented appetite for riskier assets.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold rises as Sino-U.S. trade deal doubts resurface - November 18, 2019
- Gold rises as Sino-U.S. trade deal doubts resurface - November 18, 2019
- Gold consolidates the New York session bid in $1,470s, bulls look to a 61.8% Fibo target - November 18, 2019