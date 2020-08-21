Gold rises as softer dollar, recovery concerns lift demand

Gold rose on Friday as the dollar weakened after downbeat U.S. jobless claims data reinforced fears of a slower recovery from the pandemic-induced economic crisis, keeping bullion on track for a …
