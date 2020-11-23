Gold rises as softer dollar, stimulus hopes outweigh vaccine optimism

Gold climbed higher on Monday, as a softer dollar and hopes of further U.S. monetary stimulus to cushion the pandemic-hit economy offset optimism over the possibility of a Covid-19 vaccine rollout …
