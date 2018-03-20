Gold Rises By Rs 210, Rebounds On Jewellers’ Buying

New Delhi: Gold prices bounced back by INR 210 to INR 31,390 per 10 grams at the bullion market on Tuesday on fresh buying by local jewellers, shrugging off a weak trend overseas. Silver followed suit and recaptured the INR 39,000-mark by gaining INR 200 …
