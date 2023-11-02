At the root of these sudden price increases are a number of factors, including the conflicts in Ukraine and Israel, fear of continuing inflation, and the volatility of the stock market as opposed to bond prices and their interest rates.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Rises, Coins Follow - November 2, 2023
- Live: Fed leaves rates unchanged, signals it’s open to another hike as it fights inflation - November 2, 2023
- Traders Expect Several Fed Interest-Rate Cuts Next Year - November 2, 2023