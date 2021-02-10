Gold Rises for a Fourth Day as Platinum Surges Above $1,200

Gold advanced for a fourth day as the dollar weakened and investors weighed prospects for more U.S. stimulus amid rising inflation expectations. Platinum rallied to a six-year high.
