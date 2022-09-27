Gold Rises From Two-Year Low as Dollar Slides After Record High

Gold rose from its lowest level in more than two years, as the dollar slipped after hitting a fresh record.The dollar’s advance stalled on Tuesday, providing relief for the non-interest bearing metal.
