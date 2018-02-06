Gold Rises Higher as Stocks Crash

Gold prices are testing out the highs of its range in the 1345 region as of this writing as a whole sale sell off in the markets around the world seems to be helping the prices to move up. In fact, whenever there is a dump of risk, we can see the demand …
