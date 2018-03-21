Gold prices rose higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve approved a widely expected raise in interest rates. While baseline forecasts of three more rate hikes this year were unchanged, the Fed hinted that the path of rate hikes could be more …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold rises more than 1% after Fed raises interest rates - March 21, 2018
- PRECIOUS-Gold rebounds from three-week low ahead of Fed rate outlook - March 21, 2018
- Gold Gains Ahead of Fed Decision - March 21, 2018