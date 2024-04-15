Gold prices rose on Monday, attracting some safe haven bids, while oil prices were choppy after Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel over the weekend stoked fears of a wider regional conflict and kept traders on edge for what comes next.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold rises, oil choppy after Iran attacks Israel - April 14, 2024
- Goldman Sachs increases gold price prediction amid geopolitical uncertainty - April 14, 2024
- Gold upgraded at Goldman Sachs amid geopolitical risks - April 14, 2024