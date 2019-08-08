Gold rises on darkening economic outlook, rate cuts

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,505 per ounce as of 0104 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.3% at $1,515.30 an ounce. Gold prices rose again on Thursday after topping the $1,500 mark in the previous session …
