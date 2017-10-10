Gold rises, on track for longest string of gains in 5 weeks

Gold prices moved higher Tuesday, with the yellow metal on pace to record a third gain in a row, as the U.S. dollar continued to show signs of weakness. December gold GCZ7, +0.51% added $9.70, or 0.8%, to $1,294.80 an ounce, after advancing 0.8% on Monday.
