Gold rises on weaker dollar ahead of U.S. data

Feb 12 (Reuters) – Gold prices rose on Monday as the U.S. dollar slipped after last week’s rally though investors are watching for inflation data from the United States later this week for signs of the intensity of expected U.S. interest rate increases.
