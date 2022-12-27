U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones trading slightly higher on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.10% to 33,237.71 while the NASDAQ fell 1.29% to 10,362.21. The S&P 500 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Rises Over 1%; Elys Game Technology Shares Spike Higher - December 27, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD gives up and returns to the $1,810 price zone - December 27, 2022
- Gold prices rally to highest intraday levels since June as U.S. dollar weakens - December 27, 2022