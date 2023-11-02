Gold price on Thursday rose Rs 150 to Rs 61,850 per 10 grams in the national capital amid strong cues in overseas markets, according to HDFC Securities. The yellow metal had settled at Rs 61,700 per 10 grams in the previous trade.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold rises Rs 150; silver jumps Rs 600 - November 2, 2023
- Fed’s Rate Pause Continues, Powell Sends Mixed Signals: What Economists Predict Comes Next - November 2, 2023
- Stocks jump as Fed leaves rates steady, 10-yr Treasury yield hits 2-wk low - November 2, 2023