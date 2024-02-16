”Spot gold prices (24 carats) in the Delhi markets are trading at Rs 62,450 per 10 grams, up by Rs 180, taking a positive trend from overseas markets,” Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold heads for second weekly loss as early rate cut bets cool - February 16, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD edges higher to near $2,010 amid risk aversion - February 16, 2024
- Stocks shrug off patchy data; gold set for first weekly loss of 2024 - February 16, 2024