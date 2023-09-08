Gold posted a weekly loss of 1.2 percent. Improved economic data and oil prices rallying to 2023 highs have triggered market worries that the Federal Reserve may need to raise interest rates further or leave them elevated for longer than expected, dampening gold the whole week.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold rises slightly ahead of inflation data - September 8, 2023
- 5 great times to add gold to your portfolio - September 8, 2023
- Take A Chance On Bullish Gold Via K92 Mining - September 8, 2023