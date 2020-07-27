Gold’s options market is pricing continued strength in the yellow metal over the next three months. Three-month risk reversals on gold (XAU3MRR), a gauge of calls to puts, has ris …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Dollar Declines, Gold Hits Record; Stocks Mixed: Markets Wrap - July 26, 2020
- Gold risk reversals show bias for continued strength over three months - July 26, 2020
- Gold Futures Touch Record as Haven Demand Builds, Contract Rolls - July 26, 2020