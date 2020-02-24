Spot bullion as much as +2.2% to $1,679.70 an ounce, the highest price since Feb. 2013, amid growing concern that the coronavirus will harm global growth.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Rockets Toward $1,700 as Virus Concerns Ratchet Higher - February 23, 2020
- WRAPUP 2-Surging gold prices propel earnings at miners Newmont, Kirkland - February 23, 2020
- Gold’s Inverse Relationship To The U.S. Dollar Looks To Be Decoupling - February 23, 2020