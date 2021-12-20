Gold Royalty Announces Intention to Acquire Elemental Royalties Corp.

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE American: GROY) (“Gold Royalty” or the “Company”) announces its intention to pursue an offer to acquire all of the outstanding common shares (the “Elemental Shares”) of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Faster Tapering, Slower Rate Hike Expectations Supporting Gold - December 20, 2021
- Gold price in Pakistan remains unchanged - December 20, 2021
- Gowest Gold Announces Share for Debt Transactions - December 20, 2021