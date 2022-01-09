Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
