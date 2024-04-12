The gold market is experiencing a frenzy as prices soar to unprecedented levels, with the latest milestone being ₹72,678 per 10 grams. This surge in gold prices comes amidst a backdrop of strong US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast – A Runaway Move Could Push Gold Towards $3000 by August - April 12, 2024
- Gold Rush! Gold Prices Hit Record High Of Rs 72,678/10 Gram. What’s Next? - April 12, 2024
- Platinum price today: Platinum is up 2.40% today - April 12, 2024