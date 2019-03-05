March 5 (Reuters) – Gold prices held close to a more than five-week low on Tuesday as the dollar firmed and global equity markets held near a five-month crest, making bullion less appealing for invest…
Gold sags near five-week low as sturdy dollar, stocks dent appeal
