BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) — With the Spring Festival around the corner, gold sales continued to boom despite the soaring price. At a well-known gold retailer in the city of Xi’an, northwest China’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Price of gold, silver expected to rise with interest rate cuts, UBS analyst projects - February 6, 2024
- Gold prices flat as traders await remarks from Fed officials - February 6, 2024
- Gold sales boom before Spring Festival despite price hike - February 6, 2024