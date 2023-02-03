The decadal growth in prices of gold has been phenomenal with a steady hike in prices. In 2002, the price of 24K gold was Rs 4,990 for 10 gm.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- The gold price is near 9-month highs. Could these ASX 200 mining stocks be set to soar? - February 2, 2023
- Gold Prices (XAU) Retreat from Recent High, Silver (XAG) Follows Suit - February 2, 2023
- Gold sales dip in Kolkata as price sails past Rs 60,000 - February 2, 2023