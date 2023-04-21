Jewellers are expecting a dip in gold demand during Akshaya Tritiya due to rising gold prices. When compared to last year, demand on the Akshaya Tritiya day is expected to be 20-30 per cent lower, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold sales may fall 20% on Akshay Tritiya as rising prices hit demand - April 21, 2023
- Gold prices ease with Fed rate trajectory in focus - April 21, 2023
- Gold, silver prices on April 21: Check latest rates in your city - April 21, 2023