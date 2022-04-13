Gold prices hit a one-month high on Wednesday as rising consumer prices boosted its appeal as an inflation hedge, while investors seemed to look past an impending interest rate hike by the Federal …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Upward pressure intact despite signs of near-term exhaustion - April 13, 2022
- Gold scales 1-month peak as high inflation boosts appeal - April 13, 2022
- Gold price extends gains to reach 1-month high with inflation soaring - April 13, 2022