Gold futures marked a 10th straight climb on Tuesday, the longest streak of gains in two years, with prices at their highest finish since 2013. Haven demand for the metal boosted prices as investors …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, gold and oil whipsawed as Iran strikes spark fears of wider Mideast war - January 8, 2020
- Gold scores strongest streak of gains in 2 years - January 8, 2020
- Gold: Pressure Remains On The Downside In The Short Run - January 8, 2020