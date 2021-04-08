Gold futures ended higher on Thursday to mark their biggest daily gain of the month so far and the highest finish since February, supported partly by a decline in the U.S. dollar and an expected rise …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold scores the biggest daily gain of the month to end at a 6-week high
Gold futures ended higher on Thursday to mark their biggest daily gain of the month so far and the highest finish since February, supported partly by a decline in the U.S. dollar and an expected rise …