Major gold M&A has stormed back into focus as Australian and Canadian listed mid-tier Kirkland Lake Gold (ASX:KLA) announced a … Read More The post Gold sector enters consolidation mode as Kirkland …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price today at Rs 46,040 per 10 gm, silver selling at Rs 60,100 a kg - September 28, 2021
- Gold sector enters consolidation mode as Kirkland Lake and Agnico announce Canadian mega-merger - September 28, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears a fraction from $1,732 daily targets - September 28, 2021