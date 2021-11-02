Gold sees slight gain amid US weak economic data

A 9.27am report from the Gold Traders Association showed the buying price of gold bar at THB28,150 per baht weight and selling price at THB28,250, while the buying and selling price of gold ornaments …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal likely to remain volatile ahead of Fed meet - November 2, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD awaits acceptance above this key hurdle, as Fed meet kicks off - November 2, 2021
- Dhanteras 2021: Gold posts 52% return in last 3 yrs; key factors to push gold, silver prices higher this year - November 2, 2021