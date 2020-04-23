Gold prices retreat from the weekly top after two consecutive days of gains. Trade sentiment struggles for direction amid mixed catalysts. Virus updates remain as the key amid a light calendar ahead …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold: Seesaws around $1,730 after two-day winning streak to the weekly top - April 23, 2020
- Gold Miners ETF (GDX) Hits New 52-Week High - April 23, 2020
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Rallied Again on Thursday - April 23, 2020