U.S. PCE data due at 1330 GMT Dollar near 6-week high U.S. economy grew faster than expected in the Q4 – GDP data Jan 26 (Reuters) – Gold prices were set for their second consecutive weekly fall on Friday in the face of a resilient U.S. economy that kept …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold set for 2nd weekly fall on firm dollar, US inflation data in focus - January 26, 2024
- Gold Price Edges Up Amid Amid Solid U.S. Growth, China’s Stimulus - January 26, 2024
- Gold Prices Forecast: XAU/USD Set for Weekly Decline Ahead of PCE Index Data - January 26, 2024