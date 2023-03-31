Gold gains for second quarter U.S. PCE data due at 1230 GMT Platinum prices to rise above $1,000/oz – ANZ March 31 (Reuters) – Gold prices edged up on Friday, en route to their best monthly …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold set for best month since July 2020 on banking turbulence - March 31, 2023
- Current Price of Silver Today (Pakistan Rupee) - March 30, 2023
- China’s benchmark interbank gold prices mixed Friday - March 30, 2023