Gold prices slipped to a two-month low on Tuesday and were on track for their biggest monthly decline since June 2021 pressured by a stronger dollar and prospects of more rate hikes from the US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold set for biggest drop in 20 months on rate hike worries - February 28, 2023
- Gold prices fall to near worst monthly loss since June 2021 - February 28, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD hangs near YTD low amid stronger USD, Fed rate hike jitters - February 28, 2023