Gold set for biggest weekly drop in nearly seven years in virus-led sell-off

* Spot gold was down 0.9% to $1,562.30 an ounce by 0139 GMT, after a more than 3% sell-off in the previous session. * U.S. gold futures fell 1.7% to $1,563.10. * A significant sell-off in equities …
