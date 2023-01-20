Gold prices held steady on Friday but were on track for a fifth consecutive weekly gain, as a weaker dollar and hopes of slower U.S. interest rate hikes boosted the safe-haven bullion’s appeal.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold set for fifth straight weekly rise on Fed slowdown bets - January 20, 2023
- Gold price unchanged in early trade; selling at Rs 56,730 per 10 grams - January 19, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD faces barricades above $1,930 amid hawkish Fed chatters - January 19, 2023